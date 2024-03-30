Geometric Wealth Advisors Invests $406,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 174,434 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 648,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 124,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.04. 583,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.