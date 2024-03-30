General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Decreased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after buying an additional 410,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,674,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

