Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Gartner by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $476.67. 402,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.72 and its 200 day moving average is $422.75. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

