Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
