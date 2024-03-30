Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of GAIA opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $70.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

