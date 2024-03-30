Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $147,818,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,908,000 after acquiring an additional 991,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after buying an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.66. 7,561,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,283. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

