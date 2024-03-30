Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 34.4% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 496,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 53,828 shares during the period.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 245,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,991. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
