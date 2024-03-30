Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 786 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 2.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.90. 654,180 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

