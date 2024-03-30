Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $156.49. 1,904,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

