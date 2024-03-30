Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.09% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 189,931 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. 108,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,090. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $48.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.
Global X MLP ETF Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
