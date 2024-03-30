Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 3,517 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.10. The company had a trading volume of 257,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,975. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $134.69 and a 12-month high of $197.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

