Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 2,309 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

