Fulcrum Equity Management Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.57.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

