Fruth Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,836 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

