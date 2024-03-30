Fruth Investment Management Purchases 2,000 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DENN. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 1,306,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 510,696 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,303,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denny’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

