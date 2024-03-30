Fruth Investment Management Invests $200,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $197.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.
Insider Activity at Nucor
In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
