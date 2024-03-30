Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $74.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

