Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Down 1%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Freedom Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.