Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $83.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,686,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,525,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,016,000 after buying an additional 2,200,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

