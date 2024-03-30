FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Update

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 29th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FNCB Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of FNCB stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

Further Reading

