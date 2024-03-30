FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Announces Dividend of $0.20

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

NASDAQ SKOR opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $48.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

