First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.37

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $9.00. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in First US Bancshares by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in First US Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First US Bancshares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

