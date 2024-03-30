First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FYT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584. The stock has a market cap of $201.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $55.62.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $72,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.