First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.