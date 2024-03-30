First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTA opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3091 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.