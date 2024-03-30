First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

