Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 877 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $410.74 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.03 and a 200 day moving average of $381.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

