Financial Comparison: Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($1.37) -8.54 ProQR Therapeutics $7.05 million 26.43 -$30.43 million ($0.39) -5.87

Santhera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProQR Therapeutics. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProQR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ProQR Therapeutics -431.65% -56.71% -19.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 55.47%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Santhera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its clinical stage pipeline also comprises Lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil that treats congenital muscular dystrophies. The company also out-licenses outside North America and France rights to its approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2402, which focuses on Rett syndrome; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; and AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition, as well as various other targets. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center; Inserm Transfert SA; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vico Therapeutics B.V.; University of Rochester; and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

