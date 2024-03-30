Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Lowered by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after buying an additional 198,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,780,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.31. 1,002,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

