Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.35

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 2044251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

