Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 925,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 669% from the previous session’s volume of 120,226 shares.The stock last traded at $49.56 and had previously closed at $49.63.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $921.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

