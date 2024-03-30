FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.07.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.58. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

