Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

FATH stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

