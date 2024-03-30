Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on FATH
Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance
FATH stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fathom Digital Manufacturing
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.