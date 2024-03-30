Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 117.8% in March

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the February 29th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Farmmi by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmmi Stock Performance

FAMI opened at $0.83 on Friday. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a current ratio of 14.76.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

