Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,040.01

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,040.01 ($38.42) and traded as high as GBX 3,484 ($44.03). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,454 ($43.65), with a volume of 1,047,911 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.49) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,166 ($40.01).

Get Experian alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Experian

Experian Price Performance

Experian Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The company has a market cap of £31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,880.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,358.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,042.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,943.82%.

Insider Activity at Experian

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.22), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($100,184.00). In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.34), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,123,238.62). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.22), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($100,184.00). 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.