European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.65) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.63). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.65), with a volume of 176,142 shares changing hands.
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 843. The firm has a market cap of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. Devon Equity Management Limited is the Investment manager of the European Opportunities Trust (“EOT”). It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
