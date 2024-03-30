Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.95 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.95 billion and $330.24 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $33.86 or 0.00048229 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,201.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.52 or 0.00862549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.90 or 0.00146585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00055698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00187912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00142838 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,292,798 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.