Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Escalade
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade
Escalade Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Escalade
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.