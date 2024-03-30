Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 579.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Escalade by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

