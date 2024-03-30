Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $825.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $850.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $798.45. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,878,248,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

