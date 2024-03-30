EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Up 1.8%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 26,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

EQ Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.69.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions.

