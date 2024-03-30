EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.84. 3,310,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,835. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

