Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.64.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Entegris stock opened at $140.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.10 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entegris by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,458,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,137 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $82,813,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

