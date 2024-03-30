Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.50 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 255.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 134,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Embraer by 22.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Embraer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

