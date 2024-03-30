ELIS Trading Down 5.9% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $23,345.54 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0606844 USD and is up 10.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,795.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

