Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,725 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 103,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

