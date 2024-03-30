Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $777.96. 3,209,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $334.58 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

