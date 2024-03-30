Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $777.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $734.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.99. The company has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $334.58 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

