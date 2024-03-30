Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 106.3% in March

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance
Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
