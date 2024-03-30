Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $10.25 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.