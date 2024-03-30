DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.14

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €41.14 ($44.72) and last traded at €40.78 ($44.33), with a volume of 105768 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.90 ($44.46).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.